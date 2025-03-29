Finland proposes Europe create its own negotiating team on Ukraine

Europe should create its own negotiating team for Ukraine. It should also appoint a special representative for Ukraine.

Stubb made a proposal to Europe regarding Ukraine

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with France 24.

We (Europeans) need two things. One is a negotiating team, like the Americans, Ukrainians and Russians have. Like they had in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

The President of Finland also stressed the importance of appointing a special envoy for Ukraine to coordinate Europe's efforts.

We're probably going to need a special envoy eventually to be in charge and coordinate everything, because what's happening right now is, even though we have really good leadership from France and the UK, there's still the question of, "Okay, who's the European envoy? Who do I call?"

As a reminder, on March 27, a summit of Ukraine's allied countries that joined the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris. This is an association of countries that are ready to provide troops for a peacekeeping contingent or other assistance to ensure peace in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.