Finland proposes Europe create its own negotiating team on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Finland proposes Europe create its own negotiating team on Ukraine

Finland
Читати українською
Source:  France 24

Europe should create its own negotiating team for Ukraine. It should also appoint a special representative for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Finland's President suggests that Europe should have its own negotiating team for discussions on Ukraine.
  • Appointment of a special representative for Ukraine to coordinate Europe's efforts is crucial, according to Finland's proposal.
  • The need for a European envoy and proper coordination highlighted by the President of Finland in ensuring effective leadership in negotiations with Ukraine.

Stubb made a proposal to Europe regarding Ukraine

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with France 24.

We (Europeans) need two things. One is a negotiating team, like the Americans, Ukrainians and Russians have. Like they had in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

The President of Finland also stressed the importance of appointing a special envoy for Ukraine to coordinate Europe's efforts.

We're probably going to need a special envoy eventually to be in charge and coordinate everything, because what's happening right now is, even though we have really good leadership from France and the UK, there's still the question of, "Okay, who's the European envoy? Who do I call?"

As a reminder, on March 27, a summit of Ukraine's allied countries that joined the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris. This is an association of countries that are ready to provide troops for a peacekeeping contingent or other assistance to ensure peace in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The summit brought together representatives from more than 20 countries, including the EU, Britain, Canada, Norway, and Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the willing". Starmer to hold meeting of world leaders in support of Ukraine
Starmer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the willing". Macron announced a new summit in support of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Willing". Summit on support for Ukraine begins in Paris
Office of the President of Ukraine
Summit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?