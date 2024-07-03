Finland urges EU countries to switch to "wartime economy"

The Finnish leader called on Europe to strengthen its support for Ukraine, as well as to increase its defense potential.
Finland’s President urged EIB to extend financing of the military industry
The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, announced that European countries need to move to a "wartime economy," consolidate arms orders and develop the defence industry in the long term.
Stubb also noted that the European Investment Bank (EIB) should also "go beyond its red lines" and finance the military industry more vigorously.
It will include plans to launch systems after attacks and optimise communications to create a united front against the Kremlin.
EU Parliament to continue to support Ukraine in the new cadence
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, declared her optimism in further support for Ukraine and in supporting the EU enlargement policy.
The new composition of the European Parliament, formed as a result of the elections held a few weeks ago, will maintain consistency in its support for Ukraine and the EU enlargement policy. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, stated this at a press conference in Brussels.
This was an answer to the question of whether the new parliament, in which the presence of right-wing forces has noticeably increased, will continue to support Ukraine's struggle against the aggression of the Russian Federation and the reform of the EU itself in the process of its expansion.
According to Metsola, the security agreements signed today, together with the agreement at the level of EU leaders on the procedure for using profits from frozen Russian assets in the interests of the defence of Ukraine, the adoption of the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia, the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the EU, are evidence of unwavering the European Union's support for Ukraine and its determination to strengthen common security.
