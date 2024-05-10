President of Finland predicts outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, there is only one way to peace in Ukraine — and it is not negotiations.
Ukrainian army will defeat the Russian army on the battlefield
The politician draws attention to the fact that it is simply impossible to negotiate a just peace with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
That is why Ukrainian soldiers will be forced to fight for the independence of their country directly at the front until the Russian invaders capitulate.
As the head of Finland noted, the president of Ukraine has already invited the leaders of a number of countries to the peace summit, which should take place in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024.
Alexander Stubb hopes that as many heads of states and governments as possible will take part in this event, as well as "that a meeting with Russia will take place."
Despite this, according to Stubb, as of today, "the only way to peace lies through the battlefield."
He also commented on the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO. The President of Finland believes that this process "is irreversible".
The West still believes in the victory of Ukraine over Russia
As the leader of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel recently stated, Kyiv's allies have not lost hope for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.
He also does not deny the fact that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had to retreat on the battlefield, because the partners delayed providing assistance.
