Fico disclosed the details of the second attempt on his life

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that there was a second assassination attempt on him. It happened during his visit to the city of Dukli.

Fico shared the details of the second attempt on his life

Fico recalled that he went there on October 6 to celebrate the anniversary of the Carpathian-Duklin operation in the Second World War. The ceremony was attended by several members of the government and members of parliament, including the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

We captured a very militant person who hates me for my stance on Ukraine. He was armed, luckily he didn't get to the area where we politicians were, but went to the area where the crowd was. There he passed through the frame of the metal detector, it was found that he had a fully loaded gun. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

He also believes that he was "very lucky" during the attempt that took place in May of this year in the city of Handlova.

Attempt on Fico: what is known

On May 16, the government of Slovakia held an external meeting. After its completion, during an address to the citizens, Fico was shot several times by an unknown assailant, seriously injuring the politician.

The prime minister was immediately hospitalized and operated on, but his condition remained serious for a long time, and the doctors' forecasts were disappointing. However, already on May 31, he was transferred from the hospital in Banska Bystrica to Bratislava for recovery. Share

The attacker who fired the shots was arrested at the scene. It turned out that this is a 71-year-old writer.