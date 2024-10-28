Fico disclosed the details of the second attempt on his life
Fico disclosed the details of the second attempt on his life

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  The Standard

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that there was a second assassination attempt on him. It happened during his visit to the city of Dukli.

Points of attention

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico disclosed details of the second assassination attempt on his life, revealing that a militant person with a fully loaded gun attempted to attack him during a public event in Dukli.
  • The second assassination attempt occurred during a ceremony attended by government officials and members of parliament, highlighting the security threats faced by political figures.
  • In a previous attempt in May, Fico was shot several times by an unknown assailant, leading to serious injuries and hospitalization, emphasizing the risks associated with public service.
  • The assailant in the May attempt was arrested at the scene and was revealed to be a 71-year-old writer, shedding light on the motivations behind such violent acts against political figures.
  • Both assassination attempts underscore the importance of heightened security measures for public figures and the challenges faced in ensuring their safety during public appearances.

Fico shared the details of the second attempt on his life

Fico recalled that he went there on October 6 to celebrate the anniversary of the Carpathian-Duklin operation in the Second World War. The ceremony was attended by several members of the government and members of parliament, including the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

We captured a very militant person who hates me for my stance on Ukraine. He was armed, luckily he didn't get to the area where we politicians were, but went to the area where the crowd was. There he passed through the frame of the metal detector, it was found that he had a fully loaded gun.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

He also believes that he was "very lucky" during the attempt that took place in May of this year in the city of Handlova.

Attempt on Fico: what is known

On May 16, the government of Slovakia held an external meeting. After its completion, during an address to the citizens, Fico was shot several times by an unknown assailant, seriously injuring the politician.

The prime minister was immediately hospitalized and operated on, but his condition remained serious for a long time, and the doctors' forecasts were disappointing. However, already on May 31, he was transferred from the hospital in Banska Bystrica to Bratislava for recovery.

The attacker who fired the shots was arrested at the scene. It turned out that this is a 71-year-old writer.

