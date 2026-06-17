"Flash" confirmed the appearance of a new attack UAV in the Russian army

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, has issued an important warning to Ukrainians. According to him, a new serial attack UAV of the Russian army has been spotted in the south of the country.

New Russian strike UAV — what is known about it

In the south of the country, we are recording the appearance of a new serial attack UAV of the enemy. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, the concept of this UAV is very simple — it is a cheap and primitive jet drone.

“Flash” also emphasized that the analog video is at a frequency of 3.3 GHz, and the flight range reaches up to a hundred kilometers. Share

Despite this, attacks have currently been recorded at a distance of 30–40 km from the front line.

As for cruising speed, it is about 260 km/h, with accelerations up to 300 km/h.

Serhiy Beskrestnov clarified: the warhead weighs approximately 4–5 kg.