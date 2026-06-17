"Flash" confirmed the appearance of a new attack UAV in the Russian army
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Ukraine
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"Flash" confirmed the appearance of a new attack UAV in the Russian army

New Russian strike UAV — what is known about it
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, has issued an important warning to Ukrainians. According to him, a new serial attack UAV of the Russian army has been spotted in the south of the country.

Points of attention

  • Despite its simplicity, the Russian strike UAV has a cruising speed of 260 km/h, accelerations up to 300 km/h, and attacks have been observed up to 30–40 km from the front line.
  • Serhiy Beskrestnov urges vigilance and documentation of such incidents to better understand the enemy's tactics and systems.

New Russian strike UAV — what is known about it

In the south of the country, we are recording the appearance of a new serial attack UAV of the enemy.

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, the concept of this UAV is very simple — it is a cheap and primitive jet drone.

“Flash” also emphasized that the analog video is at a frequency of 3.3 GHz, and the flight range reaches up to a hundred kilometers.

Despite this, attacks have currently been recorded at a distance of 30–40 km from the front line.

As for cruising speed, it is about 260 km/h, with accelerations up to 300 km/h.

Serhiy Beskrestnov clarified: the warhead weighs approximately 4–5 kg.

I ask everyone to pay attention to the video format and record such cases. We are also looking for a whole trophy to understand the operation of guidance and control systems. The enemy is trying to use cheap jet UAVs as a countermeasure against anti-aircraft drones and MVG, — emphasizes "Flash".

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