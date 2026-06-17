"Flash" confirmed the appearance of a new attack UAV in the Russian army

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, has issued an important warning to Ukrainians. According to him, a new serial attack UAV of the Russian army has been spotted in the south of the country.
Points of attention
- Despite its simplicity, the Russian strike UAV has a cruising speed of 260 km/h, accelerations up to 300 km/h, and attacks have been observed up to 30–40 km from the front line.
- Serhiy Beskrestnov urges vigilance and documentation of such incidents to better understand the enemy's tactics and systems.
New Russian strike UAV — what is known about it
According to him, the concept of this UAV is very simple — it is a cheap and primitive jet drone.
Despite this, attacks have currently been recorded at a distance of 30–40 km from the front line.
As for cruising speed, it is about 260 km/h, with accelerations up to 300 km/h.
Serhiy Beskrestnov clarified: the warhead weighs approximately 4–5 kg.
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