The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked an enemy tanker of the “shadow fleet” FINA A (IMO 9283306). It is important to understand that this vessel is under sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Strikes were delivered on key locations such as automobile bridges, UAV control points, and army posts across various regions in Ukraine and Russia.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively engaged in operations to disrupt and deter Russian military activities in the region.
- Additional details are being clarified regarding the outcomes of the strikes on the enemy vessel and other strategic targets.
Defense forces “hunted” another Russian tanker
Ukrainian soldiers officially confirmed the successful destruction of an enemy ship, but the results of this strike are still being clarified.
In addition, it is indicated that the Defense Forces delivered accurate strikes on targets that the enemy uses to ensure military logistics and the movement of forces and equipment between the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.
Thus, the Russian occupiers were unable to save the automobile bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the settlement of Stavky, as well as the automobile bridge in the Voinka district of the Kherson region.
Moreover, it is indicated that a command and observation post and a control point of the Russian army were hit in the Donetsk Oblast.
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