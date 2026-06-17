Ukrainian soldiers hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces “hunted” another Russian tanker
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have attacked an enemy tanker of the “shadow fleet” FINA A (IMO 9283306). It is important to understand that this vessel is under sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Strikes were delivered on key locations such as automobile bridges, UAV control points, and army posts across various regions in Ukraine and Russia.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively engaged in operations to disrupt and deter Russian military activities in the region.
  • Additional details are being clarified regarding the outcomes of the strikes on the enemy vessel and other strategic targets.

Defense forces “hunted” another Russian tanker

Ukrainian soldiers officially confirmed the successful destruction of an enemy ship, but the results of this strike are still being clarified.

The tanker was used to transport oil and petroleum products in the interests of the Russian Federation, bypassing international sanctions and restrictions. Its length is 244.6 meters, and its gross tonnage is 62,002 units, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes.

In addition, it is indicated that the Defense Forces delivered accurate strikes on targets that the enemy uses to ensure military logistics and the movement of forces and equipment between the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Thus, the Russian occupiers were unable to save the automobile bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the settlement of Stavky, as well as the automobile bridge in the Voinka district of the Kherson region.

Moreover, it is indicated that a command and observation post and a control point of the Russian army were hit in the Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers' UAV control points in the areas of Kamiansky and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhia region, Ivano-Frankivsk and Komar in the Donetsk region, Oleshki in the Kherson region, Maliivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Korovyakovka and Kucherov in the Kursk region (Russia) were also hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specifies.

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