The soldiers of the Russian Federation, who hid in the women's colony in the village of Mala Loknya of the Kursk region during the offensive of the Armed Forces, but simply ran away after the assault of the Ukrainian forces, were awarded orders and medals "for courage and bravery".

Oleksiy Smirnov, acting governor of the Kursk region, decided to flaunt this illogical decision.

According to him, in the women's colony, which was surrounded by Ukrainian forces after the successful breakthrough to Kurshchyna, there were soldiers of the motorized rifle battalion of the "North" military group and border guards.

Smirnov also cynically lied that Russian soldiers allegedly held the colony, despite being surrounded and attacked by the overwhelming forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Marder and Stryker BMPs.

Putin's stavlenik in the Kursk region began to invent that the Russian soldiers "turned the complex of buildings of the institution into a fortress", erected protective structures around the perimeter "and heroically held their positions for several days." Share

What is important to understand is that Russian soldiers actually fled in disgrace when a Ukrainian tank destroyed buildings on the territory of the colony.

The Russian occupiers themselves claim that they fled because, they say, keeping the women's colony after that "was pointless."

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the Kursk operation, Ukrainian soldiers captured 594 Russian soldiers.

Moreover, as of August 27, more than 100 settlements of the aggressor region are under the control of the Armed Forces.

Syrsky said this during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum.

As of today, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of territory — that's 100 settlements... We have also significantly replenished the exchange fund: to date, 594 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been captured in this direction. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

He also added that about 30,000 Russian occupiers have already been transferred to the Kursk direction, and this number is growing.