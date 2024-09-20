For the first time in history, Ukraine joined NATO anti-UAV exercises

In the Netherlands, training is held under the auspices of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to combat drones. For the first time in history, representatives of Ukraine are present at them.

Ukraine joined NATO anti-aircraft exercises

Representatives of Ukraine joined the annual exercises on the technical compatibility of systems for countering unmanned aerial vehicles (C-UAS TIE). In 2024, they will be held from September 10 to 20.

The training was attended by representatives of 19 NATO countries and three partner states. A total of 450 people took part in them.

Ukraine participated for the first time together with representatives of the private sector and the scientific community. Share

More than 60 systems and technologies were tested at the NATO anti-UAV exercises:

sensors;

drone guidance systems for drones;

cyber interceptors;

mufflers

Ukraine's participation in NATO exercises is part of the Roadmap for innovative cooperation between our country and the Alliance. The document was signed during the NATO summit in Washington.

The countries of the Alliance support Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously stated that NATO's doors are open to Ukraine and that one day our country will join the Alliance.

At the same time, he repeatedly said that this is impossible while the war with Russia continues.

Peace in Ukraine is an important component of security in Europe, Stoltenberg said during one of his last speeches.

NATO countries help Kyiv with weapons. However, we are talking about military aid from individual countries, not the entire Alliance.