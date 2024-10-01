For the first time in two years. Scholz wants to call Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This will be their first conversation in two years.

What is known about Scholz's intentions to call Putin

As the publication notes, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 summit in Brazil in November.

However, the request for a conversation has not yet been received, - writes the German publication with reference to sources in the government. Share

The publication also notes that Scholz may become the first among the leaders of countries that actively support Ukraine to resume direct contact with Putin.

The last telephone conversation between them took place in December 2022.

Also, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last had a direct dialogue with Putin in 2022.

What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.

Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.

As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.