Scholz may lose his position as Chancellor of Germany

They want to exclude the current German leader Olaf Scholz from the electoral list in next year's national elections. Such calls began to be heard in the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Scholz came under fire from his own party

Conflicts in the political power of the current German leader began after the publication of a new poll by the sociological institute Forschungsgruppe Wahlen.

As it turned out, no German chancellor in the last 34 years had such a low approval rating.

77% consider Scholz a "weak leader" who cannot get his way.

Photo: facebook.com/olafscholz

That is why the SPD began to make suggestions that in the next elections he could be replaced by another, more popular candidate — for example, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius or Anke Rehlinger, Premier of the Saarland.

In the GOP, a lot of people are pointing to how (US President) Joe Biden made room for Kamala Harris and asking if that could set a precedent for us... Looking at his polling performance, you can see why. — said one of the German politicians. Share

Scholz may soon feel the loss of support from his associates

The first public speeches against Scholz as a candidate in the elections may begin as early as September 22 — during the elections in Brandenburg.

What is important to understand is the land that SPD has ruled since reunification.

In recent days, the party has been gaining momentum in the polls, closing the gap on the Alternative for Germany, which is in first place. But if something goes wrong on voting day and she loses power, it will be extremely bad news for Scholz. Share

According to supporters of Scholz, the charge of weak leadership is unfair.