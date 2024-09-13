Scholz may lose his position as Chancellor of Germany
Category
Politics
Publication date

Scholz may lose his position as Chancellor of Germany

Olaf Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

They want to exclude the current German leader Olaf Scholz from the electoral list in next year's national elections. Such calls began to be heard in the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Points of attention

  • Sociological research shows that Scholz's support from the German people is very low.
  • Internal conflicts in SPD regarding the candidacy of Scholz indicate the lack of unity in the party.
  • The first protests against Scholz may take place during the upcoming elections in Brandenburg.

Scholz came under fire from his own party

Conflicts in the political power of the current German leader began after the publication of a new poll by the sociological institute Forschungsgruppe Wahlen.

As it turned out, no German chancellor in the last 34 years had such a low approval rating.

77% consider Scholz a "weak leader" who cannot get his way.

Photo: facebook.com/olafscholz

That is why the SPD began to make suggestions that in the next elections he could be replaced by another, more popular candidate — for example, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius or Anke Rehlinger, Premier of the Saarland.

In the GOP, a lot of people are pointing to how (US President) Joe Biden made room for Kamala Harris and asking if that could set a precedent for us... Looking at his polling performance, you can see why. — said one of the German politicians.

Scholz may soon feel the loss of support from his associates

The first public speeches against Scholz as a candidate in the elections may begin as early as September 22 — during the elections in Brandenburg.

What is important to understand is the land that SPD has ruled since reunification.

In recent days, the party has been gaining momentum in the polls, closing the gap on the Alternative for Germany, which is in first place. But if something goes wrong on voting day and she loses power, it will be extremely bad news for Scholz.

According to supporters of Scholz, the charge of weak leadership is unfair.

For example, German MP Jens Zimmermann predicted that the current chancellor will lead the party to the national elections next year and win, "because his opponent will be Friedrich Merz."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Undermining "Nordic Streams". Scholz reacted to the data about Ukraine's possible involvement
Scholz commented on rumors about Ukraine's possible involvement in sabotage
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. Scholz publicly addressed Zelenskyi and Putin
Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz put forward to Putin a clear condition for the participation of Russia in the Peace Summit
Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?