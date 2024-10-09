For the first time since the beginning of the war. Ukraine can start exporting weapons abroad
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The lifting of the ban on the export of Ukrainian weapons can bring Ukrainian arms manufacturers up to 20 billion dollars in profit

Points of attention

  • The lifting of the ban on the export of Ukrainian weapons can bring Ukrainian arms manufacturers up to 20 billion dollars in profit.
  • Ukraine will be able to increase domestic production for the army thanks to the profit from exports and the attraction of new investors in the field of defense production.
  • From 2015 to 2023, the number of developers and manufacturers of drones in Ukraine increased from 30 to 200 enterprises.
  • The Unmanned Aviation Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine already has 170 types of drones at its disposal.

Ukraine will be able to increase domestic production for the army thanks to the profit from exports

According to the Financial Times, after the start of a full-scale invasion by Russia in 2022, Ukraine banned the export of military goods in order to supply its own army with the necessary weapons.

However, Ukraine is currently considering lifting this ban, as the government lacks funds to purchase all the necessary types of weapons, including drones, and invest in research and development.

As the publication notes, permission to export surplus military products can be a way to attract investors to the industry.

This can bring Ukrainian arms manufacturers up to 20 billion dollars in profit, which, in turn, will allow to increase domestic production for the needs of the army, the publication notes.

Dmytro Khasapov, CEO of Ukrspetssistem, emphasized that the Ukrainian military is experiencing a "colossal" shortage of drones, and his company does not receive enough government orders to fully utilize its production facilities.

What is known about the successes of Ukraine in the production of UAVs

According to Volodymyr Horbulin and Valentin Badrak, from 2015 to 2023, the number of developers and manufacturers of drones in Ukraine increased from 30 to 200 enterprises.

They noted that Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014 has caused an "explosive increase" in the number of defense developments and defense production.

In 2015, more than 30 enterprises were engaged in the development and production of unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), and the products of five to seven companies were purchased for the army, while in 2023 their number has already increased to 200

At the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces had 62 types of unmanned aerial systems, and in August of this year, the commander of the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Sukharevskyi, announced that there were already 170 types of anti-aircraft defense systems.

