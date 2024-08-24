Representatives of the EU countries are going to discuss the issue of sending military instructors to Ukraine for the first time.

What is known about the EU's plans to consider sending military instructors to Ukraine

It is noted that the leadership of Ukraine sent a letter to the chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, on May 31 with a call to send military instructors to the territory of Ukraine.

Journalists of the publication assume that consideration of this issue in the EU may take place as early as next week.

In particular, as the article emphasizes, the heads of foreign affairs of EU countries and the Ministry of Defense will discuss this issue for the first time in the middle of next week.

The issue is also planned to be considered during the meeting of the EU Policy and Security Committee on August 27.

Military training of the Armed Forces

In particular, the sending of military instructors to Ukraine is supported by France, the Baltic states, Denmark and Sweden.

However, it is opposed by Austria, Hungary, Germany, Malta and Slovenia due to concerns about escalation.

What are the chances of EU approval of the decision to send military instructors to Ukraine

The authors of the material also note that in mid-November, the mandate of the European Training Mission for the Ukrainian military (EUMAM UKR), which has so far been held exclusively on the territory of the EU, primarily in Germany and Poland, should be extended for two years.

It is assumed that in the case of a positive decision, the mandate can be expanded to include training on the territory of Ukraine in the future.

According to the journalists of the publication, the first informal discussions on the issue of sending military instructors from EU countries to Ukraine took place in mid-July.

The basis for next week's discussions will be a confidential document of the European External Action Service.