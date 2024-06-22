Forbes debunks four myths of FPV use at Russo-Ukrainian war: details

FPV and other small drones are having a big impact in the war in Ukraine. However, among the military ranks there are many who downplay their importance. Thus, the chief of staff of the French army, General Pierre Schille, called the dominance of drones in Ukraine "a moment in history" and said that small drones will soon lose their combat advantage at the front.

Myth 1: People overestimate the effectiveness of drones because they only see videos of them destroying targets

The argument is that because operators only post hits, we don't see all the misses, and other weapons like Javelin anti-tank missiles don't record video, so we don't see their successes. However, Forbes notes that it's worth looking at the overall kill statistics for FPVs and other drones compared to other weapons.

Data considering only T-90M tanks show that about a third of them are destroyed only by FPV drones, and even more are immobilized and destroyed by grenades dropped by drones, the publication notes. Share

Also earlier, the head of Ukraine's ground forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said in an interview with The Times that "drones kill more soldiers on both sides than anything else at the moment."

Myth 2: Ukrainians use drones only because they have nothing else

It is believed that Ukraine may rely heavily on FPV because it has no alternatives. However, even a cursory look at arms exports to Ukraine shows that this is not the case, writes Forbes.

As of May 2024, according to Pentagon data, the United States alone supplied Ukraine with "more than 10,000 Javelin missiles... more than 9,000 TOW anti-tank missiles... more than 90,000 other anti-tank systems and munitions," the publication notes.

In addition, the Russians, who are not short on tanks, artillery, anti-tank guided missiles or other military hardware, also rely heavily on FPVs for fire accuracy.

Myth 3: FPVs are too small to be effective

Typical FPVs carry a 3-pound payload, often a warhead from an RPG-7 anti-tank missile. Such warheads cannot penetrate the frontal armour of heavy tanks, unlike, for example, Javelin missiles with a 19-pound warhead. Hence, the argument is that FPV cannot replace "real" weapons.

However, since they can fly around targets and approach them at an optimal angle, FPVs do not need to penetrate frontal armour but rather pass through thin side armour. Accuracy is more important than massive targets such as bunkers and buildings. While artillery and mortars can hit the outside of a bunker without much effect, drones can circle and fly through the entrance to destroy the people inside.

Larger drones are also on the rise, such as Escadrone's Mammoth with a 9-pound warhead and Wild Hornets’ Queen Hornet with a 15-pound warhead. Their high accuracy allows them to destroy hard-to-reach targets.

Myth 4: FPVs have a short range and are too slow

The maximum range of the Javelin missile is just under three miles. FPVs routinely engage targets from six miles away; hits have been recorded over 12 miles away.

Indeed, FPVs are slow compared to rockets or artillery shells. But, again, speed is not as important as accuracy, Forbes notes. Since targets on the modern battlefield are almost always under constant surveillance by drones, they will not be able to escape.

An artillery shell that lands 20 seconds after being fired will miss a moving target. An FPV arriving within minutes can pursue and destroy targets, whether they are speeding tanks, supply trucks, mobile artillery trying to escape after firing, or individual soldiers on motorcycles. FPVs are faster than their targets, and that's the main thing, Forbes writes. Share

The danger of myths

The human tendency to uncritically accept anything that confirms existing beliefs ensures that people will continue to believe that whatever they are used to is the best.

Such beliefs can be dangerous. At the beginning of World War I, machine guns and barbed wire had been around for at least 30 years, but many military experts argued that cavalry was still necessary and that attacking enemy positions was the way to victory, writes Forbes. Share

Ukraine terrorises the Russian Federation with drone attacks

Today, more than 100 drone attacks were reported in the Russian Federation. The Security Service of Ukraine later reported that, together with the Armed Forces, it worked on the "Shakhed" launch site in Yeysk and three refineries in the Krasnodar Territory.

And last night, SBU special forces raided the fuel and lubricants warehouse of JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt" and the "Enemska" oil depot of "LUKOIL-Pivdennaftoprodukt" LLC.