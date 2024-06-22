Ukraine presents "Gupalo" kamikaze drone, analogue of Russo-Iranian Shahed — video

The unmanned vehicle "GUPALO" looks exactly like the Iranian "Shahed" and is launched from a catapult. It turned out to be very useful for the Armed Forces' mobile fire groups.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian developers have created the "Gupalo" unmanned aircraft complex, an analogue of the Iranian "Shahed" drone.
- The drone can train air defence groups and as a kamikaze drone.
- "VITRUGAN" company unites developers and manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, systems of radio-electronic intelligence and radio-electronic warfare.
- The "Gupalo" drone plays the role of a target for training the destruction of drones by air defence groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The UAV is easily launched from the catapult, which makes it convenient for training and operation.
The "Gupalo" drone was presented in Ukraine
Ukrainian developers from the project "VITRUGAN" (WeTrueGun) have created an unmanned aircraft complex of the "GUPALO" type. This complex can be used for training air defence groups (APD) or as a kamikaze drone, as stated on WeTrueGun's official website.
According to the developers, "GUPALO" is a conditional analogue of the Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone, which the Russians call "Geran-2". Its purpose is to be a target for training air defence groups to shoot at a moving target. The device also has a kamikaze UAV version.
According to data from the official website, the company "VITRUGAN" unites developers and manufacturers of modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic reconnaissance systems (EIR) and electronic warfare (ERW). The project also has a training centre where UAV operators are trained.
The company also showed footage of mobile fire groups of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine honing their skills in destroying drones using the GUPALO complex as a target. The video shows that the UAV is launched from the catapult.
How the "Gupalo" drone is used in the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukrainian musician Oleksandr Sydorenko posted a photo of the "GUPALO" device on Instagram. He urged specialized military units interested in training their crews on the "real Shahed" to contact the "VITRUGAN" company.
