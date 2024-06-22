Ukraine presents "Gupalo" kamikaze drone, analogue of Russo-Iranian Shahed — video

The unmanned vehicle "GUPALO" looks exactly like the Iranian "Shahed" and is launched from a catapult. It turned out to be very useful for the Armed Forces' mobile fire groups.

The "Gupalo" drone was presented in Ukraine

Ukrainian developers from the project "VITRUGAN" (WeTrueGun) have created an unmanned aircraft complex of the "GUPALO" type. This complex can be used for training air defence groups (APD) or as a kamikaze drone, as stated on WeTrueGun's official website.

According to the developers, "GUPALO" is a conditional analogue of the Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone, which the Russians call "Geran-2". Its purpose is to be a target for training air defence groups to shoot at a moving target. The device also has a kamikaze UAV version.

According to data from the official website, the company "VITRUGAN" unites developers and manufacturers of modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic reconnaissance systems (EIR) and electronic warfare (ERW). The project also has a training centre where UAV operators are trained.

The company also showed footage of mobile fire groups of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine honing their skills in destroying drones using the GUPALO complex as a target. The video shows that the UAV is launched from the catapult.

How the "Gupalo" drone is used in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian musician Oleksandr Sydorenko posted a photo of the "GUPALO" device on Instagram. He urged specialized military units interested in training their crews on the "real Shahed" to contact the "VITRUGAN" company.