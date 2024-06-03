Ukraine develops almost 100% of all types of drones, deputy MOD chief says

Almost all drones that the Ukrainian military receives are developed in Ukraine. This is mostly a private business.

Almost 100% of all drones are developed in Ukraine

As Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenko said, nearly 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine.

In this sector, a large part is occupied by private business, and this is good, because it is also about the economy, noted Klimenko. Share

According to him, recently, the defence procurement agency announced closed bidding through Prozorro for the purchase of 20,000 drones for the Armed Forces for the first time.

Their total value is roughly estimated at 3 billion hryvnias. And about 7,000 drones have already been contracted.

We got very good results, both for the product and the price. So far, the auctions have passed, so another 7,000 "birds" are undergoing inspection and qualification. More than 1 billion hryvnias of this budget have already been used, and we are moving along this path, Klimenkov added. Share

Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

We remind you that at the end of last year, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that the Ukrainian military would receive 1 million drones in 2024.

After that, the Minister of Strategic Industry, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, clarified that it is not only about FPV drones.

FPV drones transmit video using a camera on the UAV itself. They differ from other drones in terms of speed, accuracy, and control features.