Ukraine develops almost 100% of all types of drones, deputy MOD chief says

Almost all drones that the Ukrainian military receives are developed in Ukraine. This is mostly a private business.
As Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenko said, nearly 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine.
According to him, recently, the defence procurement agency announced closed bidding through Prozorro for the purchase of 20,000 drones for the Armed Forces for the first time.
Their total value is roughly estimated at 3 billion hryvnias. And about 7,000 drones have already been contracted.
Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
We remind you that at the end of last year, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that the Ukrainian military would receive 1 million drones in 2024.
After that, the Minister of Strategic Industry, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, clarified that it is not only about FPV drones.
FPV drones transmit video using a camera on the UAV itself. They differ from other drones in terms of speed, accuracy, and control features.
As the minister said, in 2024 it was planned to release more than 10,000 UAVs with a range of hundreds of kilometers and more than 1,000 with a range of a thousand kilometers.
