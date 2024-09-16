Former president of Latvia Vejonis called on the West to prepare for war
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Democratic countries must mentally and technically prepare for extreme situations, including war. Therefore, the West needs to increase defense spending, said the former president of Latvia, Raimond Vejonis.

  • Democratic countries should increase their mental and technical readiness for extreme situations, including war.
  • Former President of Latvia Raymond Vejonis emphasizes the importance of defence readiness from day one and the need to invest in increasing defence capabilities.
  • The former president of Latvia, Vejonis, is sure that unpreparedness will lead to defeats at the beginning of the war.

The West needs to prepare for war

The former leader of Latvia noted that after the end of the Second World War, the inhabitants of Europe live a peaceful life and are not ready for extreme situations. However, this should be changed.

It is necessary to prepare people for extreme situations. While there is still time for it. So that in the event of a crisis, it does not start with defeats.

Democracies must be ready to resist from day one. According to Veyonis, mental readiness is no less important than technical readiness.

The growth of defense spending is an inevitable process. Therefore, countries should invest more money for these purposes and develop the economy in order to be able to finance defense costs.

Of course, we need to invest in increasing defense capabilities. But one must understand that there is a certain limit to how much the state can afford such expenses at this time, said Veyonis.

Russia will be ready to attack a NATO country in a few years

The head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, believes that the Russian Federation will be able to attack a NATO country in a few years. That is why Germany should already be preparing for a possible armed conflict.

The minister said that by 2026, Putin will increase the army to 1.5 million soldiers.

During the discussion of the budget of the Federal Republic of Germany, Pistorius noted that less money was allocated for defense than he requested.

It should be noted that the head of the German Ministry of Defense was right about Russia's increase in the army, but he missed the deadline. Putin signed a decree on the increase of the Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million already on September 16, 2024.

