Ukrainian President Zelenskyi said on September 13 that he aims to hold another international peace summit in November outlining his vision for ending the war, to which Russia will be invited.

The second peace summit will be held in November — Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy plans to hold the Second Peace Summit in November. It is planned to invite Russia to the event.

The president of Ukraine announced that he would meet with Biden a little more than a month after the surprise operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, which he said was partly aimed at forcing Russia to start "honest" negotiations.

The announcement was made before Biden is due to discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer whether to allow Kiev to launch long-range Western missiles at Russia.

I am scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden. I will present him with a plan to win. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Zelenskiy did not provide specific details on how to end Russia's war against Ukraine, saying only that his proposal would include "a system of interconnected solutions that will give Ukraine enough power — enough to put this war on a path to peace."

Zelenskiy also chided the West for being too "scared" to even consider shooting down Russian missiles and drones aimed at Ukraine, even though it is helping Israel to do so.

A second Peace Summit may take place in the coming months

Zelenskiy said that he wants the second peace summit to be held in 2024, which should bring a fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, the second Peace Summit in 2024 is a very real goal that he and his team can achieve.