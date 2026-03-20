France intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea
Category
World
Publication date

France intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea

Emmanuel Macron
Russian shadow fleet tanker
Читати українською

French naval forces have intercepted another Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.

Points of attention

  • France intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea as part of its fight against maritime law violations.
  • French President Macron believes that such vessels evade international sanctions and contribute to the financing of Russia's military actions.

French Navy seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this on social media.

This morning in the Mediterranean Sea, the French Navy intercepted and boarded another shadow fleet vessel, the Deyna. The war in Iran will not deter France from supporting Ukraine, where Russia continues to wage an aggressive war.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to him, such vessels that evade international sanctions and violate maritime law are profiting from war.

They are lining their own pockets while helping to fund Russia's war effort.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Senate proposes to increase pressure on the Russian "shadow fleet"
US Senate continues to work on sanctions against Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is forming its own "shadow fleet" — what is the goal?
What is known about China's plans?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The shadowy grain fleet of the Russian Federation stole about 2 million tons of grain from the TOT of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiga
Ukrainian grain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?