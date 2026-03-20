France intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea

French naval forces have intercepted another Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.
Points of attention
- France intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea as part of its fight against maritime law violations.
- French President Macron believes that such vessels evade international sanctions and contribute to the financing of Russia's military actions.
French Navy seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker
French President Emmanuel Macron announced this on social media.
According to him, such vessels that evade international sanctions and violate maritime law are profiting from war.
We remain resolute.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 20, 2026
This morning in the Mediterranean, the French Navy intercepted and boarded another vessel from the shadow fleet, the Deyna.
The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated.… pic.twitter.com/SYCPKblacb
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