France officially accuses Russia of attack against Macron
What is known about another crime of Russia in the international arena?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In recent years, it was the aggressor country Russia that organized and carried out a series of cyberattacks against France. In particular, its target was Emmanuel Macron's election campaign in 2017.

Points of attention

  • France has been suffering from Russian cyberterrorism for many years.
  • Paris has not yet specified how it plans to respond to these actions by Moscow.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an official statement on this matter.

The diplomatic department reported that the cyberattacks against their country were carried out by Russian military intelligence, namely a group known as ART28 (another name is Fancy Bear).

In the last 4 years alone, Russian hackers have hit about ten French institutions.

Cybercriminals have targeted government services, private businesses, and a sports organization involved in organizing the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In 2022, a powerful hacker attack took place against the French Ministry of Defense.

What is important to understand is that in the past, this method was also used by the GRU to sabotage the TV5Monde channel.

In 2017, Macron's headquarters became another victim of a large-scale hacker attack.

Then, Russian cybercriminals leaked tens of thousands of letters and documents online just a few hours before the end of the official campaign.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
