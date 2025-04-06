"Russian strikes on Ukraine must end". Macron calls on the world to take decisive action

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and said that Russia is mocking proposals for peace talks with its constant shelling.

Macron informed his followers that on the night of April 6, Russia again launched numerous air strikes on Ukrainian cities, in addition to the strike on Kryvyi Rih on Friday, which killed 9 children.

On this day of national mourning in Ukraine, my thoughts are with the children and all the civilian victims of the deadly strikes carried out by Russia. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron recalled that Ukraine unconditionally agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia continues the war with the same intensity and is not concerned about civilian casualties.

En ce jour de deuil national en Ukraine, j'ai une pensée pour les enfants et toutes les victimes civiles des frappes meurtrières menées par la Russie, comme à Kryvyï Rih le 4 avril.



