"Russian strikes on Ukraine must end". Macron calls on the world to take decisive action

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and said that Russia is mocking proposals for peace talks with its constant shelling.
Points of attention
- French President Macron demands an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine to stop Russian shelling and airstrikes.
- Macron expresses outrage over the civilian casualties, including children, caused by the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.
- The world must unite to protect the civilian population in Ukraine from Russian aggression and ensure peace in the region.
Russian strikes on Ukraine must end — Macron
Macron informed his followers that on the night of April 6, Russia again launched numerous air strikes on Ukrainian cities, in addition to the strike on Kryvyi Rih on Friday, which killed 9 children.
Macron recalled that Ukraine unconditionally agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia continues the war with the same intensity and is not concerned about civilian casualties.
En ce jour de deuil national en Ukraine, j'ai une pensée pour les enfants et toutes les victimes civiles des frappes meurtrières menées par la Russie, comme à Kryvyï Rih le 4 avril.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2025
Cette nuit encore, de nombreuses frappes russes ont visé des quartiers résidentiels de Kyiv…
These Russian strikes must end. A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And decisive action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse to accept a ceasefire. How much longer will Russia scoff at peace offers from the US and Ukraine while continuing to kill children and other civilians?
