"Russian strikes on Ukraine must end". Macron calls on the world to take decisive action
Category
World
Publication date

"Russian strikes on Ukraine must end". Macron calls on the world to take decisive action

Emmanuel Macron
Macron
Читати українською

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and said that Russia is mocking proposals for peace talks with its constant shelling.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron demands an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine to stop Russian shelling and airstrikes.
  • Macron expresses outrage over the civilian casualties, including children, caused by the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.
  • The world must unite to protect the civilian population in Ukraine from Russian aggression and ensure peace in the region.

Russian strikes on Ukraine must end — Macron

Macron informed his followers that on the night of April 6, Russia again launched numerous air strikes on Ukrainian cities, in addition to the strike on Kryvyi Rih on Friday, which killed 9 children.

On this day of national mourning in Ukraine, my thoughts are with the children and all the civilian victims of the deadly strikes carried out by Russia.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

Macron recalled that Ukraine unconditionally agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia continues the war with the same intensity and is not concerned about civilian casualties.

These Russian strikes must end. A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And decisive action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse to accept a ceasefire. How much longer will Russia scoff at peace offers from the US and Ukraine while continuing to kill children and other civilians?

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron supported the idea of sending French peacekeepers to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Macron
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
To strengthen the AFU. Macron announced the work of a Franco-British mission in Ukraine
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Starmer announced significant progress on the issue of protecting Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
What is known about the negotiations between Starmer and Macron?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?