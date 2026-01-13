Vice-Speaker of the French Parliament, Clemence Goette, says she will put forward the issue of her country's withdrawal from NATO for discussion.

France is considering leaving NATO

She wrote about this on her page in X.

Trump's United States has kidnapped the head of state in Venezuela. Trump's United States supports and provides military assistance to the genocide in Palestine. Trump's United States is a threat to Greenland through possible armed annexation. Trump's United States bombs nations in complete violation of international law.

Les États-Unis de Trump kidnappent un chef d'État au Venezuela.



Les États-Unis de Trump soutiennent et appuient militairement un génocide en Palestine.



Les États-Unis de Trump menacent le Groenland d'une annexion armée.



Les États-Unis de Trump bombardent des peuples en… pic.twitter.com/RcSlotN1cV — Clémence Guetté (@Clemence_Guette) January 8, 2026

More than ever, the question of France's participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance led and operated by the United States, is being raised. I am submitting a motion for a resolution on the planned withdrawal from NATO, starting with the withdrawal from its integrated command. Share

US President Donald Trump previously said that the United States may have to choose between implementing plans for Greenland and preserving NATO.