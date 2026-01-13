France's withdrawal from NATO. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Goette calls for discussion
Category
World
Publication date

France's withdrawal from NATO. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Goette calls for discussion

France's withdrawal from NATO. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Goette calls for discussion
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Vice-Speaker of the French Parliament, Clemence Goette, says she will put forward the issue of her country's withdrawal from NATO for discussion.

Points of attention

  • The Vice Speaker of the French Parliament is in favor of discussing the country's possible withdrawal from NATO due to growing risks and the need to maintain its security.
  • The Clemence Goethe initiative is a response to the US president's policy on international relations.

France is considering leaving NATO

She wrote about this on her page in X.

Trump's United States has kidnapped the head of state in Venezuela. Trump's United States supports and provides military assistance to the genocide in Palestine. Trump's United States is a threat to Greenland through possible armed annexation. Trump's United States bombs nations in complete violation of international law.

More than ever, the question of France's participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance led and operated by the United States, is being raised. I am submitting a motion for a resolution on the planned withdrawal from NATO, starting with the withdrawal from its integrated command.

US President Donald Trump previously said that the United States may have to choose between implementing plans for Greenland and preserving NATO.

Trump also stated again that it was he who forced NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a series of harsh statements about Colombia, Mexico and Cuba
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces further US actions regarding Venezuela
Donald Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?