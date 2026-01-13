Vice-Speaker of the French Parliament, Clemence Goette, says she will put forward the issue of her country's withdrawal from NATO for discussion.
France is considering leaving NATO
She wrote about this on her page in X.
Trump's United States has kidnapped the head of state in Venezuela. Trump's United States supports and provides military assistance to the genocide in Palestine. Trump's United States is a threat to Greenland through possible armed annexation. Trump's United States bombs nations in complete violation of international law.
Les États-Unis de Trump kidnappent un chef d'État au Venezuela.— Clémence Guetté (@Clemence_Guette) January 8, 2026
Les États-Unis de Trump soutiennent et appuient militairement un génocide en Palestine.
Les États-Unis de Trump menacent le Groenland d'une annexion armée.
Les États-Unis de Trump bombardent des peuples en… pic.twitter.com/RcSlotN1cV
US President Donald Trump previously said that the United States may have to choose between implementing plans for Greenland and preserving NATO.
Trump also stated again that it was he who forced NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.
