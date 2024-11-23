French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro said that Ukraine could fire at Russia with French long-range missiles "in the logic of self-defense."

There are no "red lines" regarding support for Ukraine — Barro

The principle was established... our messages to President Zelensky were well received, he said in an exclusive interview with Laura Kuenssberg. Share

Earlier this year, French President Macron announced France's readiness to allow its missiles to be fired at Russia. But Barro's comments are significant just days after US and British long-range missiles were used in this way for the first time.

Barro, who held talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on November 22, said Western allies should not impose any restrictions on Ukraine's support against Russia and "not set and express red lines".

When asked if this could even mean French troops taking part in the battle, he said:

We do not rule out any option. Share

We will support Ukraine as intensively and as much as necessary. Why? Because our safety is at stake. Every time the Russian army advances one square kilometer, the threat moves one square kilometer closer to Europe. Jean-Noel Barro Minister of Foreign Affairs of France

Barro hinted at inviting Ukraine to NATO, as requested by President Zelensky.

We are open to extending invitations, and therefore in our discussions with friends and allies, friends and allies of Ukraine, we are working to bring them closer to our positions.

And he suggested that Western countries would have to increase the amount they spend on defence, noting: "Of course we're going to have to spend more if we want to do more, and I think we have to meet these new challenges."

France and Great Britain also adopted a positive decision regarding Ukraine

The French and British allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

It is worth noting that the editors of Le Figaro do not disclose any other details or sources of information. Share

In general, the material is devoted to US President Joe Biden's permission for Ukrainian troops to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of American ATACMS missiles.