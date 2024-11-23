French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro said that Ukraine could fire at Russia with French long-range missiles "in the logic of self-defense."
Points of attention
- French Foreign Minister Barro expressed unconditional support for Ukraine and hinted at the possibility of Ukraine using French long-range missiles for defense.
- Barro suggested the future invitation of Ukraine to NATO and emphasized the importance of Western allies not imposing restrictions on Ukraine's support against Russia.
- The decision by France and Great Britain to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles marks a significant change in the conduct of operations by Ukrainian forces.
- Barro's statements and actions underscore the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the growing involvement of Western countries in supporting Ukraine's defense.
- The willingness of Western allies to increase spending on defense indicates a commitment to meeting new challenges and ensuring the safety and security of Europe amidst the Russian military threat.
There are no "red lines" regarding support for Ukraine — Barro
Earlier this year, French President Macron announced France's readiness to allow its missiles to be fired at Russia. But Barro's comments are significant just days after US and British long-range missiles were used in this way for the first time.
Barro, who held talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on November 22, said Western allies should not impose any restrictions on Ukraine's support against Russia and "not set and express red lines".
When asked if this could even mean French troops taking part in the battle, he said:
Barro hinted at inviting Ukraine to NATO, as requested by President Zelensky.
We are open to extending invitations, and therefore in our discussions with friends and allies, friends and allies of Ukraine, we are working to bring them closer to our positions.
And he suggested that Western countries would have to increase the amount they spend on defence, noting: "Of course we're going to have to spend more if we want to do more, and I think we have to meet these new challenges."
France and Great Britain also adopted a positive decision regarding Ukraine
The French and British allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.
In general, the material is devoted to US President Joe Biden's permission for Ukrainian troops to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of American ATACMS missiles.
This decision means a major change in the conduct of operations by Ukrainian forces, which are said to have more American missiles than Franco-British ones, Le Figaro writes.
