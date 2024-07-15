FSB agent for adjusting missile strikes on Odesa detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained another agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Odesa. The adjuster was collecting coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city.

Among the priority targets of the enemy were combat positions of air defence systems that defend the airspace of the regional centre.

In order to discover the geolocations of Ukrainian troops, the person involved drove around the city and its surroundings in his own car, where he secretly photographed the objects he needed. He transferred the information he received to his curator from the Russian Federation through an anonymous chat in the messenger.

In the case of the capture of Odessa, the enemy henchman hoped to lead the "construction department" of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation under the protection of the Russian Special Service.

The SSU employees exposed and documented the agent in advance and arrested him red-handed. The intruder was near a military facility, where he tried to take pictures of its perimeter.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 55-year-old resident of a coastal village in the Odesa region, who periodically published his pro-Kremlin comments on Russian TG channels. Because of this, the man came "to the attention" of the FSB, which recruited him remotely in June of this year.

During the search of the detainee's residence, two mobile phones were found, which he used to communicate with the FSB.

SSU investigators informed him of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art—111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

The FSB was most interested in the locations of recruiting centres and medical institutions

SSU neutralised an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which was operating in Odesa.

The enemy cell included three city residents aged 19 to 23 who worked in a local coffee shop.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, they were preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the military infrastructure of Odesa.

The figures went around the city under the guise of friendly walks to establish the coordinates of potential targets. In case of detection of a "necessary" object, the agents were photographed against its background; in particular, they took a selfie with reference to the area.

The enemy was most interested in the locations of military commissariats and medical institutions where Ukrainian defenders were being treated.