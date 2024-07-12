SSU detains Russian FSB saboteurs in two Ukrainian regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained three alleged FSB saboteurs in the Kharkiv and Rivne regions. Criminals set fire to relay cabinets on railway tracks in both regions.

FSB saboteurs tried to block echelons with heavy weapons and ammunition for AFU

One of the detainees turned out to be an Odessa citizen who had previously served a sentence for robbery and attempted murder, the other two were unemployed residents of Rivne.

For arson, the attackers used highly flammable mixtures made according to the instructions provided by the Russian special services.

One of the enemy saboteurs turned out to be a recidivist from Odesa, who had previously served a sentence for robbery and attempted murder. FSB employees recruited him remotely and sent him to Kharkiv region.

The perpetrator was caught red-handed: in Kharkiv, he tried to destroy the relay box of a railway traffic light at one of the key races in the region.

Two other saboteurs of the enemy special service are unemployed residents of the city of Rivne. FSB noticed future "agents" due to their activity in Russian Telegram channels, searching for quick earnings.

The perpetrators worked in a "tandem". One of them set fire to a relay cabinet that controlled the operation of semaphores on one of the main railway lines in the western region of Ukraine. The SSU said that another person involved filmed the sabotage on the camera of his own phone in order to later send it for a "report" to the FSB.

Both received tasks from Russian curators through anonymous chats in instant messengers, through which the attackers reported on the execution of sabotage. The occupiers promised the traitors a monetary reward for completing the tasks.

The SSU searched the suspects, during which mobile phones with evidence of criminal acts were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainees about suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

An FSB agent spied on military facilities in Ukraine's West under courier's guise

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police prevented a series of Russian missile attacks on the critical infrastructure of the Chernivtsi region. As a result of a special operation, an FSB agent was detained in the regional center, who was preparing coordinates for fire damage to key transport routes.

Among the priority targets of the enemy were hub stations and railway routes, which are used by the Defence Forces to transport heavy weapons and ammunition to the front.

The occupiers were also interested in the geolocations of medical facilities where Ukrainian soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

Acting "undercover" as a courier of a popular delivery service, the agent travelled around the area on his scooter, where he fixed the needed objects.

He had to send the received information to his Russian curator through a personal chat in the messenger.

The security service thwarted the enemy's plans and caught the attacker red-handed while he was preparing an intelligence "report" to the FSB.

According to the investigation, the accomplice of the aggressor is a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.