The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police prevented a series of Russian missile attacks on the critical infrastructure of the Chernivtsi region. As a result of a special operation, an FSB agent was detained in the regional centre who was preparing coordinates for aiming key transport routes.

The enemy prioritised hub stations and railway routes, which the Defense Forces used to transport heavy weapons and ammunition to the front.

The occupiers were also interested in the geolocations of medical facilities where Ukrainian soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

Acting "undercover" as a courier of a popular delivery service, the agent traveled around the area on his own scooter, where he fixed the objects he needed.

He had to send the received information to his Russian curator through a personal chat in the messenger.

The security service thwarted the enemy's plans and caught the attacker red-handed while he was preparing an intelligence "report" to the FSB.

According to the investigation, the accomplice of the aggressor is a resident, an ideological supporter of russism.

The occupiers first became aware of him through an acquaintance from the Russian Federation who cooperated with the FSB.

Also, the traitor repeatedly spread pro-Kremlin views in Russian video chats. During such broadcasts, the perpetrator spoke in support of armed aggression against Ukraine and justified the war crimes of the Rashists.

During searches of the detainee's apartment, two mobile phones and a computer with evidence of criminal activity were seized.

SSU investigators informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Chapter 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Chapter 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

SSU employees in the Chernivtsi region, together with the National Police, carried out complex measures under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralised a Russian FSB agent group which was operating in Odesa.

The enemy cell included three city residents aged 19 to 23 who worked in a local coffee shop.

On the instructions of the Russian special service, they were preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the military infrastructure of Odesa.

To establish the coordinates of potential targets, the figures went around the city under the guise of friendly walks. If the "required" object was found, the agents took pictures against its background, in particular, they took a selfie with reference to the area.

The enemy was most interested in the locations of military commissariats and medical institutions where Ukrainian defenders were being treated.

The participants also tried to identify the combat positions of air defense and coast guard units that defend the city from the air and the sea.

The agent sent the received information to her supervisor from the FSB via messenger. For the conspiracy during correspondence, they hid behind fictitious nicknames and also used anonymous chat.