Russian FSB facility cought fire near Moscow — video

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) facility, a factory for the production of military equipment, caught fire in the town of Balashikha near Moscow on the evening of May 14.

Fire on the territory of the FSB plant near Moscow — video

The fire at the electrical substation in Balashikha occurred the previous evening. This was reported by both the local authorities and Russian propaganda outlets.

The administration stated that the cause of the fire was a "short circuit", and the mayor remained silent about the reasons. The media report that arson may have been the cause.

A fire broke out at one of the transformer substations in Pavlino residential complex today. All services promptly responded to the emergency situation, and now the fire has been extinguished. The supply of electricity to the houses has been restored, wrote the head of Balashikha, Sergei Yurov.

As it turned out, the fire occurred at the substation of the local "Progress" plant. On the territory of the same plant there is military unit 35 533 of the FSB of Russia.

According to analysts, this military unit is part of the Scientific and Technical Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

The center is engaged in the development and production and testing of electronic media of various programs for the country's military complex and civilian enterprises. In 2012, the FBI stopped illegal purchases of microelectronics in the US, the ultimate buyer of which was a research institute that is part of the FSB. The electronics being purchased were supposed to be handed over to military unit 35533.

Previously, in the USSR, it was the Central Research Institute of Special Techniques (CRIST) as a part of the Operational and Technical Department of the KGB under the Republic of Moldova of the USSR. For the purposes of the conspiracy, it was called the "Progress" plant, near St. Railway — Balashikha.

What is known about the fire in Novocheboksarsk, Russia

A fire broke out at the Khimprom plant in the city of Novocheboksarsk, Russia. It produces materials for the armed forces of the occupiers.

According to the press service of the plant, the fire allegedly occurred "during fire works to repair the cable overpass".

Currently, it is known that the fire has been extinguished, there are no casualties, and there is no threat of release of harmful substances.