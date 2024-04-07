Some of the fuel used by Danish Air Force planes may very likely come from Russia.

Fuel for Denmark's aviation may come from Russia

Journalists assumed that almost 2 million liters of aviation fuel purchased for the Danish Air Force could be of Russian origin, although formally it was purchased from non-Russian sellers.

Several documents obtained by the publication indicate that some of the fuel was purchased by the suppliers at the Istanbul airport and from the Turkish company BP.

Data from the analytical company Datadesk shows that this company trades with the Indian Nayara Energy, in which Rosneft has a share of ownership. In addition, it is known that more than 50% of all fuel imports to Turkey come from Russia.

Have there been official studies

The journalists also found out that the Danish army did not conduct detailed research on the origin of the fuel. Although from May 2022, the purchasing agency FMI requires a receipt from suppliers that they take care of compliance with Western sanctions.

Formally, FMI can ask suppliers for a certificate of origin of the fuel, but since the vast majority of fuel passes through a Danish refinery, it can be indicated as the source of origin.

In response to the request, the FMI actually admitted that they could not establish whether any part of the fuel passed through the company in India, where Rosneft has a share of ownership.