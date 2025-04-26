Funeral of Pope Francis — online broadcast
Funeral of Pope Francis — online broadcast

What is known about the funeral of Pope Francis?
Source:  Vatican News

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis began in Rome on April 26. It was attended by many world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena.

  • A memorial mass, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, began in St. Peter's Square.
  • Trump and Zelenskyy met on the eve of Pope Francis' funeral.

What is known about the funeral of Pope Francis?

As is known, the pontiff passed away on April 21 at 7:35 a.m. in his apartment in the Vatican.

At the time of his death, he was 88 years old. According to official data, the cause of the Pope's death was a stroke.

During the preparations for Francis' funeral, aircraft flights over Rome were banned.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the procession. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the memorial mass.

After that, the coffin with the pontiff's body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica, and from there to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.

Many world leaders have already arrived for the farewell ceremony, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by First Lady Olena and a delegation.

By the way, this is Donald Trump's first foreign visit during his second presidential term.

Journalists learned that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States have already held a brief meeting.

They also agreed to meet after the funeral later today, Sky News writes.

