Ukrainian MFA chief reports G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine in war with Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Ukrainian MFA chief reports G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine in war with Russia

G7
Читати українською

The Group of Seven was able to determine "concrete steps" to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Ukraine continues to be at the centre of the international community's attention.

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, reported this on Apr.19.

He noted that the Western allies had the opportunity "as soon as possible" to provide our country with all the necessary resources to "save Europe from a "bigger war."

We have identified” concrete steps Western partners will take to help Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian MFA chief

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian diplomat arrived in Italy to participate in negotiations with countries from the "Group of S”

One of “the key top” CSs is the provision of air defence systems to Kyiv.

In addition, it is emphasised that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a meeting with his Italian colleague Antonio Tajani in Italy, discussed the strengthening of the air defense of Ukraine, the Summit of peace and restoration of Ukraine.

The Netherlands offers a scenario for providing Ukraine with air defence

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, draws attention to the fact that only kind words will not protect Ukraine from the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

According to the politician, his country, Denmark, and the Czech Republic will consider joining Germany's initiative for additional air defence systems for Ukraine.

Residential buildings, schools, and infrastructure come under fire every day. And it makes the life of the people who live there harder and harder. In addition to this, Ukrainians are increasingly suffering from shelling with cluster bombs launched from behind the front line, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasised.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US analyst group says Ukraine needs more air defence means amid Iran's attack on Israel
air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's MFA chief calls for additional air defence systems to Ukraine after Russia's strike on Chernihiv
Dmytro Kuleba
Chernihiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to transfer another Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine
Iris-T air defence system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?