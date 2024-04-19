Ukrainian MFA chief reports G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine in war with Russia

The Group of Seven was able to determine "concrete steps" to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Ukraine continues to be at the centre of the international community's attention.

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, reported this on Apr.19.

He noted that the Western allies had the opportunity "as soon as possible" to provide our country with all the necessary resources to "save Europe from a "bigger war."

We have identified” concrete steps Western partners will take to help Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian MFA chief

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian diplomat arrived in Italy to participate in negotiations with countries from the "Group of S”

One of “the key top” CSs is the provision of air defence systems to Kyiv.

In addition, it is emphasised that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a meeting with his Italian colleague Antonio Tajani in Italy, discussed the strengthening of the air defense of Ukraine, the Summit of peace and restoration of Ukraine.

The Netherlands offers a scenario for providing Ukraine with air defence

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, draws attention to the fact that only kind words will not protect Ukraine from the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

According to the politician, his country, Denmark, and the Czech Republic will consider joining Germany's initiative for additional air defence systems for Ukraine.