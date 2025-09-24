Gasoline crisis engulfs Russia amid daily attacks by Ukraine
Gasoline crisis engulfs Russia amid daily attacks by Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, the gasoline crisis in the aggressor country of Russia, provoked by successful deep strikes by Ukrainian drones and missiles, has dealt a serious blow to private oil refineries. Some of them have already closed, while others are on the verge of closure.

Points of attention

  • Gas stations in some regions have resorted to temporary closures due to lack of gasoline, impacting both businesses and consumers.
  • The ongoing gasoline crisis highlights the vulnerability of Russia's fuel market and the consequences of geopolitical conflicts on the country's energy sector.

Ukraine destroys Russian business every day

According to Western journalists, private networks are not receiving sufficient fuel due to reduced processing.

Moreover, they lost the ability to afford to stockpile gasoline due to high interest rates on loans.

Analysts point out that the share of such independent gas stations is about 40% of the Russian fuel market.

An employee of a gas station in the Belgorod region told reporters that her manager decided to temporarily close the gas station because there was no gasoline.

The gas station in the neighboring village also closed, and others simply ran out of gas,” the Russian woman admitted.

Despite this, it is claimed that gas stations owned by major oil companies continue to operate as usual.

The first victims of the gasoline crisis were the Far East and temporarily occupied Crimea, which experienced fuel problems back in August. Then, according to sources, the gasoline crisis spread to the Volga region, as well as southern and central Russia.

What is important to understand is that as of mid-September, the deficit had reached more than 10 Russian regions.

New details of Ukraine's successful operations

