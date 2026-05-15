Gazprom plant in Astrakhan region stopped again after Ukraine strike

As Reuters learned, Gazprom's gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation has once again "froze" the production of automotive fuel after a fire that broke out on May 13 as a result of an attack by Ukraine.

Ukraine's deep strikes have an increasingly strong effect

According to anonymous sources, a combined stable condensate processing plant with a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year has stopped operating.

What is important to understand is that she is engaged in the production of gasoline and diesel at the enterprise.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Astrakhan Oblast Governor Igor Babushkin began to speculate that drone debris, rather than the UAV itself, caused the fire at the gas processing plant.

According to media insiders, the restoration of automotive fuel production could take from several weeks to several months.

One source reported that the Astrakhan plant had been out of operation since September of last year and resumed condensate processing and automotive fuel production just a few weeks before the latest attack in April. Share

Another insider reported that the Ukrainian strike also damaged equipment for processing hydrogen sulfide and recovering sulfur.