Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and 3 were injured
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and 3 were injured

Ivan Fedorov
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On May 15, Russian invaders carried out another airstrike on Zaporizhia. According to the latest reports, this strike killed one civilian and injured three more civilians.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, is overseeing the ongoing efforts to address the consequences of the enemy attack.
  • Medical teams are providing necessary care to the injured individuals as they continue to fight for their lives under constant medical supervision.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?

The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing in Zaporizhia.

The enemy struck industrial infrastructure facilities — a tank with fuel and lubricants was damaged, a fire broke out.

As a result of the attack, one person was killed and three others were injured. Doctors assess the condition of two of them as serious. One man is in moderate condition. All the injured are hospitalized and receiving the necessary medical care.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Later, Ivan Fedorov clarified that among the victims were three men aged 54, 60, and 63.

What is important to understand is that everyone suffered blast injuries.

Their condition is serious. They are currently under constant medical supervision, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA emphasized.

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