Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and 3 were injured

On May 15, Russian invaders carried out another airstrike on Zaporizhia. According to the latest reports, this strike killed one civilian and injured three more civilians.
Points of attention
- The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, is overseeing the ongoing efforts to address the consequences of the enemy attack.
- Medical teams are providing necessary care to the injured individuals as they continue to fight for their lives under constant medical supervision.
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?
The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing in Zaporizhia.
The enemy struck industrial infrastructure facilities — a tank with fuel and lubricants was damaged, a fire broke out.
Later, Ivan Fedorov clarified that among the victims were three men aged 54, 60, and 63.
What is important to understand is that everyone suffered blast injuries.
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