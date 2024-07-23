General Broer predicted the further development of events on the front in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Broer predicted the further development of events on the front in Ukraine

Karsten Breuer
Читати українською
Source:  tagesspiegel.de

According to the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Karsten Breuer, in the near future, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will not be able to significantly advance through the territory of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • General Broer anticipates that the Russian occupation army will not be able to make significant advancements through Ukraine in the near future.
  • The Ukrainian military confirms the lack of threat of an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, indicating a positional confrontation at the front.
  • The Russian army may engage in small operations but is not prepared for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine, as per the German Inspector General.
  • Additional forces being transferred to the Zaporizhzhia region by the occupying army are not seen as sufficient for conducting offensive actions.
  • Overall, the situation at the front in Ukraine points towards a continued positional confrontation rather than a full-fledged offensive by the occupiers.

The occupiers have no way to make significant progress in Ukraine

Breuer emphasized that he does not expect significant changes in the criminal war unleashed by Russia in the near future.

In the near future, we will not see any large-scale movements on the Ukrainian battlefield. The progress and strengthening of the front make this practically impossible, - explains the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.

According to him, we should expect small, slow operations by the Russian occupiers, but there will be no large-scale offensive.

The concentration of troops will be immediately noticed and will lead to countermeasures, - added Breuer.

What the Ukrainian military says

According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" military training center Dmytro Lykhovy, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring additional forces to the Zaporizhzhia region, but there is currently no threat of an enemy attack.

If we take the number of enemy personnel, for example, in the Zaporizhia region itself, there are quite a lot of Russians here, almost 90 thousand. And there is an increase in this number - another two thousand have been added over the past three weeks. However, our intelligence says that there are no sharp, significant changes that would affect the change in the nature of hostilities, - Lykhovi stressed on the air of the telethon.

German General Broer does not expect any changes in the war in Ukraine in the near future
Artillery of the ZSU

According to him, the number of Russian occupiers on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is not enough to conduct offensive actions.

Lyhovii emphasized that the nature of hostilities in the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" military unit is reduced to a positional confrontation.

The occupying army of the Russian Federation is not able to conduct a full-fledged offensive in several directions at the same time.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU to launch a counteroffensive in autumn, former Ukrainian general forecasts
AFU to launch a counteroffensive in autumn, former Ukrainian general forecasts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former US general names condition for Russia to end war against Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU has an excellent warfare strategy against Russia, US top general says
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?