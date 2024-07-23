According to the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Karsten Breuer, in the near future, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will not be able to significantly advance through the territory of Ukraine.
The occupiers have no way to make significant progress in Ukraine
Breuer emphasized that he does not expect significant changes in the criminal war unleashed by Russia in the near future.
According to him, we should expect small, slow operations by the Russian occupiers, but there will be no large-scale offensive.
What the Ukrainian military says
According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" military training center Dmytro Lykhovy, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring additional forces to the Zaporizhzhia region, but there is currently no threat of an enemy attack.
According to him, the number of Russian occupiers on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is not enough to conduct offensive actions.
Lyhovii emphasized that the nature of hostilities in the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" military unit is reduced to a positional confrontation.
The occupying army of the Russian Federation is not able to conduct a full-fledged offensive in several directions at the same time.
