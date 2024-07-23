According to the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Karsten Breuer, in the near future, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will not be able to significantly advance through the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers have no way to make significant progress in Ukraine

Breuer emphasized that he does not expect significant changes in the criminal war unleashed by Russia in the near future.

In the near future, we will not see any large-scale movements on the Ukrainian battlefield. The progress and strengthening of the front make this practically impossible, - explains the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr.

According to him, we should expect small, slow operations by the Russian occupiers, but there will be no large-scale offensive.

The concentration of troops will be immediately noticed and will lead to countermeasures, - added Breuer.

What the Ukrainian military says

According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" military training center Dmytro Lykhovy, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring additional forces to the Zaporizhzhia region, but there is currently no threat of an enemy attack.

If we take the number of enemy personnel, for example, in the Zaporizhia region itself, there are quite a lot of Russians here, almost 90 thousand. And there is an increase in this number - another two thousand have been added over the past three weeks. However, our intelligence says that there are no sharp, significant changes that would affect the change in the nature of hostilities, - Lykhovi stressed on the air of the telethon.

Artillery of the ZSU

According to him, the number of Russian occupiers on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is not enough to conduct offensive actions.

Lyhovii emphasized that the nature of hostilities in the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" military unit is reduced to a positional confrontation.

The occupying army of the Russian Federation is not able to conduct a full-fledged offensive in several directions at the same time.