Over four years of full-scale war, Ukrainian soldiers have virtually destroyed two Russian armies, which began their invasion of our state on February 24, 2022. This was brought to the attention of Ukrainians and the world by Army General, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010, Mykola Malomuzh.

Ukraine destroyed the Russian army twice in a row

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have today destroyed almost two Russian armies that were attacking our state (1,261,000 people). At that time, a 650,000-strong army was attacking us. It is gone today. Mykola Malomuzh Army General, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

He drew attention to the fact that as of today, the Russian army consists of mobilized soldiers recruited under various contracts who do not have the combat capability.

Malomuzh is convinced that Russia no longer has the prospects it had on February 24, 2022.

As for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, they continue to destroy Russian invaders in colossal numbers every day.