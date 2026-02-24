Over four years of full-scale war, Ukrainian soldiers have virtually destroyed two Russian armies, which began their invasion of our state on February 24, 2022. This was brought to the attention of Ukrainians and the world by Army General, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010, Mykola Malomuzh.
Points of attention
- The intense conflict marks the first large-scale war since World War II, emphasizing Ukraine's resilience and strategic advancements.
- Insights from General Malomuzh shed light on the ongoing conflict dynamics and the diminishing prospects for Russia in the face of Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Ukraine destroyed the Russian army twice in a row
He drew attention to the fact that as of today, the Russian army consists of mobilized soldiers recruited under various contracts who do not have the combat capability.
Malomuzh is convinced that Russia no longer has the prospects it had on February 24, 2022.
As for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, they continue to destroy Russian invaders in colossal numbers every day.
