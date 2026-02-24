On the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, dictator Vladimir Putin has made a series of new cynical statements. This time, he began to invent that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing an attack with a "nuclear component," but he did not explain what he meant.
Points of attention
- The lack of evidence provided by Putin highlights the manipulative tactics employed to create fear and undermine Ukraine's reputation.
- It is essential to critically analyze Putin's statements and understand the motives behind his efforts to vilify Ukraine.
Putin is again trying to demonize Ukraine
On February 24, during a meeting of the board of the Russian FSB, the dictator began to claim that Ukraine was just now studying scenarios for using a "nuclear component" in a war against the Russian Federation.
However, he did not provide any evidence after making such high-profile accusations against Kyiv.
Against this background, the head of the Kremlin began to invent that Ukraine intends to destroy gas systems on the bottom of the Black Sea.
According to him, we are talking about the Turkish and Blue Streams.
Although Ukraine did not carry out attacks on the specified gas pipelines, Putin has already managed to accuse it of disrupting the peace process.
He also began to boast about Ukraine's alleged inability to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-