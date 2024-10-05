General Staff: Defense forces of Ukraine repelled 12 attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16.00 on 05.10.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border towns of the Sumy region continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Pokrovka and Katerynivka were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Volfine, Obody, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pisarivka settlements, dropping 10 air bombs. Also, the enemy dropped 24 anti-aircraft missiles on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Novoosynovo and Lozova. Three clashes have ended, two more are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novosadovo, Makiivka, and Torsky. Ukrainian defenders have repelled two attacks, two more are continuing.

On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy attacked unsuccessfully once in the area of Terniv.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults five times. Defense forces stopped two Russian attacks near Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar, three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Kramatorsk.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked six times near Dachny and Toretsk. Two battles ended without success for the occupiers, four more are ongoing. The areas of Diliivka and Oleksandro-Kalinov settlements suffered from enemy airstrikes.

The hottest Pokrovsky direction today, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, have made 15 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Novotoretske, Selidove, Krutyy Yar and Promin settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled 12 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.