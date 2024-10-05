General Staff: Defense forces of Ukraine repelled 12 attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Defense Forces of Ukraine foil the insidious plans of the enemy, causing him significant losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 67 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on October 5.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 12 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction, causing significant losses to the enemy in manpower and equipment.
- A total of 67 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day on October 5, with Ukrainian defenders holding their positions and thwarting the insidious plans of the invaders.
- Various front lines, including Sumy region, Kupian, Lyman, Siverskyi, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, Orichiv, and Dnieper directions, have witnessed attacks and airstrikes by the Russian army.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides operational information about the ongoing battles, enemy losses, and the relentless defense efforts of Ukrainian troops to protect their territory.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 include significant numbers of personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, air defense equipment, aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ships, submarines, and other equipment.
Current information on various front lines on October 5
Operational information as of 16.00 on 05.10.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The border towns of the Sumy region continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Pokrovka and Katerynivka were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Volfine, Obody, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pisarivka settlements, dropping 10 air bombs. Also, the enemy dropped 24 anti-aircraft missiles on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Novoosynovo and Lozova. Three clashes have ended, two more are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novosadovo, Makiivka, and Torsky. Ukrainian defenders have repelled two attacks, two more are continuing.
On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy attacked unsuccessfully once in the area of Terniv.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults five times. Defense forces stopped two Russian attacks near Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar, three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Kramatorsk.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked six times near Dachny and Toretsk. Two battles ended without success for the occupiers, four more are ongoing. The areas of Diliivka and Oleksandro-Kalinov settlements suffered from enemy airstrikes.
The hottest Pokrovsky direction today, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, have made 15 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Novotoretske, Selidove, Krutyy Yar and Promin settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled 12 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Tsukuryny, Gostroy, Georgiyivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, and Antonivka. Ten battles have been completed, four are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops near Bogoyavlenka three times. All enemy assaults were repulsed. At the same time, the enemy, supporting the offensive, actively used aviation, dropped six aerial bombs.
In the Orichiv direction, the invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.
In the Dnieper direction, Russian units did not carry out offensive actions, however, they carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lviv.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 659,220 (+1,280) people,
tanks — 8916 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,658 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 19,037 (+72) units,
RSZV — 1216 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 970 (+5) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16529 (+35),
cruise missiles — 2613 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,905 (+85) units,
of special equipment — 3344 (+11).
