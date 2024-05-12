General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 30 artillery systems
General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 30 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 482,290 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 7454 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 14,375 (+22) units;

  • artillery systems — 12,472 (+30) units;

  • MLRS — 1066 (+2) units;

  • air defence systems — 797 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 350 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 325 (+1) units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 9910 (+42) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2194 (+1) units;

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,819 (+64) units;

  • special equipment — 2042 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and units of the missile forces struck three anti-aircraft missile systems, two artillery units, two radar stations and nine enemy personnel concentration areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdohlibove and Serhiivka settlements of Luhansk region.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, and Rozlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Novyy in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region, the General Staff notes.

