General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 800 invaders and 19 Russian tanks

During the past 24 hours, 72 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces and enemy troops. The Russian invaders lost about 810 soldiers, 19 tanks, and 17 armoured fighting vehicles.

Russian losses for the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck six areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on three areas of enemy personnel concentration.

During the day, the enemy launched 14 missiles and 75 air strikes, carrying out 95 MLRS attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the east and south

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults on the Defence Forces' positions in the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defence Forces continue to deter the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried 36 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of Robotyne and north-western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson's direction, the enemy carried out three assaults on our troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.