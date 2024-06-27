General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 26 to 27 amounted to 1,260 occupiers.
Points of attention
- During June 26-27, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems.
- The total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion amount to about 539,320 soldiers and a large amount of military equipment.
- The Russian Federation's occupying army transfers reserves to the Kharkiv region, trying to compensate for losses and form new military formations.
- The analyst emphasises that the Russian occupiers did not have time to form the declared armies due to significant battle losses.
- The situation at the front shows that the enemy's losses force him to use units not sufficiently prepared for the fight.
What is known about the Russian losses?
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 539,320 soldiers. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 42 artillery systems and nine armoured fighting vehicles.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.27.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 539,320 (+1,260) persons were liquidated;
tanks — 8,042 (+3) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,459 (+9) units;
artillery systems — 14,363 (+42) units;
MLRS — 1108 units;
air defence equipment — 868 (+5) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,459 (+24) units;
cruise missiles — 2,324 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,468 (+61) units;
special equipment — 2420 (+11) units.
The Russian army transfers reserves to the Kharkiv region
According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian occupying army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.
The analyst noted that currently, according to available data, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.
At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.
As Zgurets noted, due to heavy losses, the Russian occupiers are trying to create new military units.
