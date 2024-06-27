General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 26 to 27 amounted to 1,260 occupiers.

What is known about the Russian losses?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 539,320 soldiers. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 42 artillery systems and nine armoured fighting vehicles.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.27.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — 539,320 (+1,260) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 8,042 (+3) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,459 (+9) units;

artillery systems — 14,363 (+42) units;

MLRS — 1108 units;

air defence equipment — 868 (+5) units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,459 (+24) units;

cruise missiles — 2,324 units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,468 (+61) units;

special equipment — 2420 (+11) units.

The Russian army transfers reserves to the Kharkiv region

According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian occupying army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.

Two Ukrainian spokesmen said that one motorized infantry brigade from the 51st Army is moving to the Kharkiv direction. For the first time, the 51st Army is mentioned without detail. The size of the army may vary, it may range from 20,000 to 50,000, but these are theoretical calculations. Because now, against the background of the desire of the Russians to form new structures, all these units have a sufficiently limited number and limited armament, — explains Zgurets. Share

The analyst noted that currently, according to available data, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.

At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.

As Zgurets noted, due to heavy losses, the Russian occupiers are trying to create new military units.