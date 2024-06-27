General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems in 24 hrs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems in 24 hrs

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 26 to 27 amounted to 1,260 occupiers.

Points of attention

  • During June 26-27, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks and 42 artillery systems.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion amount to about 539,320 soldiers and a large amount of military equipment.
  • The Russian Federation's occupying army transfers reserves to the Kharkiv region, trying to compensate for losses and form new military formations.
  • The analyst emphasises that the Russian occupiers did not have time to form the declared armies due to significant battle losses.
  • The situation at the front shows that the enemy's losses force him to use units not sufficiently prepared for the fight.

What is known about the Russian losses?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 539,320 soldiers. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 42 artillery systems and nine armoured fighting vehicles.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.27.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — 539,320 (+1,260) persons were liquidated;

  • tanks — 8,042 (+3) units;

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 15,459 (+9) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,363 (+42) units;

  • MLRS — 1108 units;

  • air defence equipment — 868 (+5) units;

  • aircraft — 359 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,459 (+24) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,324 units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,468 (+61) units;

  • special equipment — 2420 (+11) units.

The Russian army transfers reserves to the Kharkiv region

According to Defense Express analyst Serhii Zgurets, the Russian occupying army is sending additional forces to the combat zone in the Kharkiv region amid heavy losses.

Two Ukrainian spokesmen said that one motorized infantry brigade from the 51st Army is moving to the Kharkiv direction. For the first time, the 51st Army is mentioned without detail. The size of the army may vary, it may range from 20,000 to 50,000, but these are theoretical calculations. Because now, against the background of the desire of the Russians to form new structures, all these units have a sufficiently limited number and limited armament, — explains Zgurets.

The analyst noted that currently, according to available data, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has about 170,000 soldiers deployed along the front line.

At the same time, their reserves are approximately 60-70 thousand personnel.

As Zgurets noted, due to heavy losses, the Russian occupiers are trying to create new military units.

The issue of the army is rather a process of forming new units, from which more or less ready units are actually emerging to plug holes on the front or to form some offensive capabilities. If this is a separate half-formed brigade, from the composition of the 51st Army, which has not yet been formed at all, which is thrown towards the Kharkiv direction, then this precisely indicates that the enemy's losses are such that he does not have time to form the declared armies and uses what is on the battlefield , — emphasised the analyst.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU General Staff reports updated information about situation on front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU repulsed Russian assault in Kramatorsk direction, General Staff reports
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 26 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?