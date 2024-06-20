General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 13 Russian attacks in Kupiansk direction

By the 13th, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Accordingly, the number of unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position increased to ten.

The latest situation in various areas of the front

The AFU General Staff provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 20/06/2024.

Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat clashes took place at the front. Ukraine's defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the occupiers continue to actively operate in the Pokrovsk direction.

By the 13th, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Accordingly, unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position increased to ten. In addition, the invaders continued to attack Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel five enemy attacks in Chasiv Yar. The occupiers are acting with the support of aviation — they dropped a glide bomb.

In the Pokrovsk direction, ten clashes are ongoing in Sokol, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy used aviation—it bombarded Yevgenivka and Vovche with five glide bombs. Today, the invaders' offensive and assault actions in this direction increased to 28.

The battle continues in the Kurakhove direction. Another one is in the Kostyantynivka district in Vremivska's direction. An enemy attack was repulsed in Orikhiv's direction, near Mala Tokmachka, and two on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the Prydniprovskyy direction.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

Our troops control the situation and exhaust the enemy along the battle line.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

As of the morning of June 20, 2024, Russia lost in Ukraine: