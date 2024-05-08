General Staff Latest: AFU repels 121 attacks of Russia's army at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 121 times during the day and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine
It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 59 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 55 airstrikes, and carried out 84 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and critical infrastructure.
As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings were destroyed and damaged.
What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front
In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.
In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 9 attacks in the Luhansk region's Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka, and Serebryanske forestry areas.
In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyy, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.
In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to push our units out of the occupied lines.
In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break through our troops' defence six times.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.
In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 3 anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery systems and eight enemy personnel concentration areas.
