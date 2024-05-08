General Staff Latest: AFU repels 121 attacks of Russia's army at the front

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 59 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 55 airstrikes, and carried out 84 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 9 attacks in the Luhansk region's Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka, and Serebryanske forestry areas.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyy, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to push our units out of the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break through our troops' defence six times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.