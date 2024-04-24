General Staff Latest: AFU repels 18 attacks of Russia's army in Lyman direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, the air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile and three reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian army.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/24/2024.

During the day, 84 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 13 missiles and 51 air strikes and carried out 16 shelling from MLRS against the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repulsed one attack in the Berestove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks in Serebryansk forestry, Nevske, Luhansk region; Terny and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 13 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Vyimka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, and Donetsk regions.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks in the Donetsk region's Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched one attack on the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Krynky.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.