General Staff Latest: AFU strikes 17 areas of Russia's army units concentration

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 05/09/2024.

During the day, 76 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched five missiles and 72 air strikes and carried out 74 shelling from MLRS against the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks in the Novosadove and Torske settlements in the Donetsk region and the Serebryansk forestry area in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novyy, Ivanovske, Stupochky and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskiy direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops six times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attacks on our troops' positions near the Krynky settlement in the Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defenсe Forces and units of the missile forces struck one anti-aircraft warfare system and 17 areas of enemy personnel concentration.