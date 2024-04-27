General Staff Latest: Aviation of the AFU struck 16 areas of concentration of the Russian army

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks by the Russian army in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 04/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 71 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 31 missile and 46 air strikes, carried out 23 anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Synelnikove, and Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of the Nevsky, Serebryan forest areas of the Luhansk region; Terniv, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Terna, Yampolivka settlements of Donetsk region and Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Novy Donetsk region settlements, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Druzhba settlements of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novozhelanne and Karlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka and west of Pobyeda of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 10 times to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and in the Robotyny region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not give up the intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, however, during the day, they did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Krynka and Ivanivka, Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Ivanivka, Novotyaginka, Veletenske, and Kizomys of the Kherson region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

New successes of the AFU in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided air missile.