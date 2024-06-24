General Staff Latest: Russians intensified assaults against AFU in Lyman direction

As of 4:00 p.m. on June 24, 114 combat clashes had taken place at the front. The Russian army continued to pressurise Pokrovsk and intensified in the Lyman directions.

The Russian army intensified assaults on the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

In the Lyman direction, the number of attacks has almost doubled since the beginning of the day — to 18, of which six are still ongoing.

Assault operations are currently taking place in the areas of Grekivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Serebryansk Forestry, Terny and Synkivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, 13 combat clashes continue in Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvyzhenka.

Today, the enemy tried to push in this direction 35 times.

The occupiers are currently making four attempts to advance in the Kupian direction, and battles are taking place near Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of attempts by the occupiers to advance is currently six, and active fighting is taking place in the Ivanove area.

The enemy tried to attack three times in the Vremivska direction. The assault was repulsed. The enemy bombarded the area of Solodke and Velyka Novoselivka with glide bombs.

In the Orihiv direction, battles are taking place in Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniproskyy direction, the invaders attacked the Krynky area for the fourth time during the day.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

AFU eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 51 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 535,660 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: