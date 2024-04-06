General Staff Latest: the Air Force of the AFU struck the air defense system and 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the UAV, 1 EW station of the enemy.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 04/06/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 50 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy carried out 8 missile and 83 air strikes, carried out 37 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Rodionivka settlements of the Sumy region; Ohirtseve, Kozacha Lopan, Liptsi, Kutuzivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Borova of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Sloviansk, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiiv direction, our defenders repulsed 5 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha, Selidove, Arkhangelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Skuchne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Urozhayne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the region of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops. More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy fire, including Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region; the city of Kherson, Zmiivka, Krynky, Tyaginka, Kherson region.

New successes of the AFU in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the UAV, 1 EW station of the enemy.