General Staff: оver 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Karpovichi, Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbinivka. Katerynivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky. The Russian invaders launched 24 anti-tank missiles at Stupochky.

In the Siversk direction, enemy aircraft struck Siversk, using seven CABs. The enemy attacked our defenders once in the Belogorivka area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, and Makiivka. Clashes continue.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove. Two clashes ended, and one is ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction today. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs on the Orishanka and Udiv districts, and with NARs on Hraniv, Kharkiv region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 12 attacks, four clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by an airstrike.

Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny. Six battles have been completed, and one is still ongoing. Andriivka was hit by KABs.

In the Vremiv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops near Konstantinopol and Konstantinopolske four times. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with anti-aircraft guns in the Novopol area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders once in the direction of Novodanylivka. The enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Stepnohirsk.