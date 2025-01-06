General Staff: оver 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 108 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 6.
Current situation on the front on January 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, in particular Karpovichi, Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction today. The invaders carried out airstrikes with KABs on the Orishanka and Udiv districts, and with NARs on Hraniv, Kharkiv region.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove. Two clashes ended, and one is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, and Makiivka. Clashes continue.
In the Siversk direction, enemy aircraft struck Siversk, using seven CABs. The enemy attacked our defenders once in the Belogorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky. The Russian invaders launched 24 anti-tank missiles at Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbinivka. Katerynivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by aerial bombs.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 12 attacks, four clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by an airstrike.
Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny. Six battles have been completed, and one is still ongoing. Andriivka was hit by KABs.
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops near Konstantinopol and Konstantinopolske four times. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with anti-aircraft guns in the Novopol area.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders once in the direction of Novodanylivka. The enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles on Stepnohirsk.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 17 attacks by invaders, and another 45 clashes are ongoing.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,550 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9700 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20164 (+45) units,
artillery systems — 21,665 (+62) units,
MLRS — 1258 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1034 (+2) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21625 (+178),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,056 (+116) units,
special equipment — 3681 (+4)
