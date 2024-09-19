General Staff: since the beginning of the day, 95 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Russian army continues its attempts to advance in all directions, but the Defense Forces are putting up a decent fight back. Since the beginning of the day on September 19, 95 battles have been recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Current situation at the front on September 19

The Russian army attacks not only defense positions, but also peaceful border settlements.

During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy fired artillery at Mykolaivka, Bobylivka, Ryasny, Progress, Zhuravka, and Vilna Sloboda; Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Kekyne, Rudneve, Richki, and Velyka Rybytsa came under air strikes. Share

The operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region continues. The Russian Air Force dropped 11 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Kurshchyna.

Current situation at the front as of 16:00 on September 19:

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army attempted offensive operations in the Vovchansk region. No success for the enemy.

Four attacks were recorded in the Kupyansk direction . Three defeated, one fight continues.

Since the beginning of the day, a total of seven assaults have taken place in the Siverskyi direction . Four fights continued as of 16:00.

One Russian assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction. The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive actions of the Russian army near Kurdyumivka.

Summary of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 19

There were seven attacks in the Toretsk direction . Defense forces have already repelled four of them, and three are still fighting.

22 Russian attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . Six clashes are still ongoing.

There were 36 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction since the beginning of the day. Only 13 of them were repulsed by 16:00. Fierce fighting continues.

Four attacks were recorded in the Vremivsk direction . Two of them have already been repelled by the Armed Forces.

The Russian Armed Forces carried out three attacks in the Orihiv direction . No success for the occupying forces.

In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, one battle is ongoing.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The Russian military continues to lose equipment and personnel every day.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have lost 638,140 servicemen.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment as of the morning of September 19: