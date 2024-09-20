General Staff: Between the AFU and the army of the Russian Federation, 123 clashes took place since the beginning of the day

The defense forces continue to stop the occupying forces, which are trying to advance deep into Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day on September 20, 123 combat clashes have already been recorded, some of them continued as of 16:00.

Current situation at the front on September 20

The Russian army continues to shell populated areas of Sumy region and Chernihiv region with artillery and MLRS.

Mykolaivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Ryasne, Porozok, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Brusky, Lemishchyno were affected by artillery fire. Also, the enemy fired twice with anti-aircraft guns on Luhivka.

Current situation at the front according to the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m. on September 20:

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repel two Russian assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, seven offensive actions of the Russian army have been recorded in the Kupian direction . Five fights continue.

In the Lyman direction, the total number of attacks is 11. Eight of them have already been repelled.

On the Siversky direction, one assault was recorded since the beginning of the day. The Russian army wanted to advance near Vyimka, but was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been six combat clashes in the Toretsk direction . Three continued as of 4 p.m. Russian aviation bombarded Toretsk and Kleban-Bik.

Fierce battles are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction . The number of clashes since the beginning of the day is 21. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 16 assaults.

The largest number of battles was recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 40 times. As of 16:00, ten clashes continued.

The Russian army carried out eight assaults in the Vremivsk direction .

In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces tried to advance near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkovo and Novodanilivka.

As for the operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region, it continues. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian aviation has dropped 27 aerial bombs on the territory of the region.

Losses of the Russian Armed Forces in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army lost approximately 639,480 servicemen after the full-scale invasion.

According to the calculations of the General Staff, 1,340 invaders were killed in the last day.

Losses of the Russian Army in equipment as of September 20: