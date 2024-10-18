General Staff: the Kurakhiv direction remains the hottest on the front. What is happening

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. By this time, the number of combat clashes had increased to 112.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 18

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/18/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It is the hottest now in the Kurakhiv direction. The defense forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Share

Today, the communities of Pysarivka, Shalygine, Velyka Pysarivka, Baranivka, Bilovody, Chuykivka settlements of the Sumy region were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars; Timofievka Kharkivska; Huta-Studenetska, Chernihiv region. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Pischany and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out one assault on the positions of our units in the Vovchansk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 12 times in the areas of Golubivka, Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Kolisnikivka, and Lozova. Five clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Terniv, Makiivka, and Torskyi. Seven clashes have ended, one more is ongoing.

The occupying forces continue to look for weak points in our defense near Chasov Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled both assaults on their positions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried six times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Deliivka and Toretsk settlements. The occupiers hit Ivanopil twice with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, made 16 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Romanivka, Selidovoy, Promeny and Mykhailivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 38 times in the direction of Zhelanne Druge, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselidivka, Kurakhivka, Georgiivka, Antonivka, Dalnye, Katerynivka, and Kostyantynivka settlements. Twenty-two attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

In the Vremivsk direction, four enemy attacks took place near Katerynivka and Bogoyavlenka. Three battles are not over yet.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupation troops once stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Novodanilivka.

The enemy also attacked our defenders in the Dnieper direction in vain four times.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Enemy aviation continues to raze their villages and cities to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have carried out 12 strikes on 25 KABma on their own territory.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 18, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 18.10.24 approximately amounted to: